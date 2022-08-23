Experts: Force appears excessive in Arkansas beating video

The attorney for a man seen on video being punched and kneed by Arkansas officers says the violent arrest is part of an alleged pattern of excessive force by a sheriff’s deputy. Policing experts said some of the blows appeared to be unjustified or even criminal. A bystander’s video of Randal Worcester’s arrest on Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, Arkansas, sparked outrage after it was posted online. It shows a sheriff’s deputy repeatedly punching and kneeing a man in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. Meanwhile, another officer was holding Worcester down as a third also kneed him over and over.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

