Published 3:13 PM

Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is California girl

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy has confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after a large youth party earlier this month. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released the official identification Tuesday in a social media post that did not include any other findings of the autopsy, citing the ongoing investigation. The discovery was made during the weekend by a volunteer dive team and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said Monday that it was believed to be the body of the Truckee, California, girl who was last seen alive on Aug. 6.

