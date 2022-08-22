Mistrial declared in Southern California spa bombing case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in a case against a man charged with blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s Southern California spa business, killing her and injuring two others with a box rigged with explosives. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton declared the mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked on the case against Stephen Beal. A retrial has been scheduled for Oct. 18. Beal was charged with killing Ildiko Krajnyak in 2018 with a package bomb sent to her Aliso Viejo spa. Krajnyak was killed in the fiery blast and two clients she had just treated were knocked off their feet.

