Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:36 PM

Mistrial declared in Southern California spa bombing case

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in a case against a man charged with blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s Southern California spa business, killing her and injuring two others with a box rigged with explosives. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton declared the mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked on the case against Stephen Beal. A retrial has been scheduled for Oct. 18. Beal was charged with killing Ildiko Krajnyak in 2018 with a package bomb sent to her Aliso Viejo spa. Krajnyak was killed in the fiery blast and two clients she had just treated were knocked off their feet.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content