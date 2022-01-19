New Czech government dismisses mandate vaccination plan

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s new government has dismissed the previous government’s plan to require older adults and people in some professions to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The previous government released an order in early December making vaccination mandatory for people age 60 and over as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students. It was due to take effect in March. But a new took office later in December. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that his government still considers vaccines “the best tool to fight COVID-19” but won’t make them mandatory. Opponents of a vaccine mandate had staged several protests in Prague and elsewhere in the country.