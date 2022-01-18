Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A convicted killer pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor is returning to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence. Patrick Baker was convicted of a federal murder charge last year. Baker was freed from prison in 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills. But now he is heading back to prison. At a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in London, Baker was sentenced to 42 years. He was facing a maximum of life in prison.