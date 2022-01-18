NYC mayor says even he doesn’t feel safe on subway system

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile killing at New York City’s busiest subway station has injected fresh unease into the perception of whether the lifeblood of the nation’s largest city is safe. Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in office for just over two weeks, made a point of taking the subway to City Hall on his first day to work and had announced plans to boost the presence of police officers in the subway and reach out to homeless people in the stations and trains as part of a mission to combat “actual crime” and “the perception of crime.” But Adams admitted Tuesday that even he didn’t feel safe on the subway.