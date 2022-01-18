Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other sports figures with ties to West Virginia are urging Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote. The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would make Election Day a national holiday and require access to early voting and mail-in ballots. Voting advocates nationwide have warned that Republican-led states have passed laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote. A letter signed by Saban, NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West and others said the principles that help ensure fair and free elections are “now under intentional and unprecedented challenge.”