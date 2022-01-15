Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children. Local media reports that the 28-year-old rapper was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled along side and someone inside opened fire, killing him. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt. Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes. Beubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.