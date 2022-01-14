Minister cites ‘public interest’ in revoking Djokovic’s visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government minister who decided to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa to enter the country says he did so in the name of public interest. The office of Alex Hawke, Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, has issued a statement saying the government wants to protect its borders “particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Hawke’s decision on Friday overrules a judge’s decision in favor of Djokovic that reinstated his visa after it was canceled when he arrived at a Melbourne airport earlier this month.