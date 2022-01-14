‘I’m a better person’: Northam reflects on his complex term

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is wrapping up a transformative but sometimes-tumultuous four-year term that saw the enactment of some of Virginia’s progressive legislation. The mild-mannered doctor from Virginia’s Eastern Shore said in an interview with The Associated Press that his time in office has made him a better person and Virginia a better commonwealth. Northam notched some high-profile successes early in his term but then spent much of it attempting to recover from a controversy over a racist photo that appeared on his personal yearbook page. Like all Virginia governors, Northam was prohibited from seeking a second consecutive term. He is set to leave office Saturday, when Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in.