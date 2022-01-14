Residents urged to close windows near chemical plant fire

Associated Press

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed. Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation. He said there were no initial reports of loss of life.