Djokovic ruling fits with Australia’s tough immigration line

By NICK PERRY and STEVE McMORRAN

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — To people watching from afar, the treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials might have seemed harsh. But Australia has long taken a severe stance on immigration, from the early days of its “White Australia” policy to its more recent practice of warehousing refugees in offshore detention camps. Many of its policies have been condemned by critics. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against the coronavirus, faces deportation from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa for the second time.