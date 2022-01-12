Democrats push rival bill sanctioning Russia over Ukraine

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and AAMER MADHANI

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are proposing new sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. Wednesday’s legislation is aimed at derailing a Republican proposal that the White House fears could undermine unity with European allies. The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz would impose tough sanctions against a new Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine. Cruz’s measure is due for a Senate vote this week. The new White House-backed bill is meant partly to dissuade Democratic lawmakers from giving Cruz the votes his proposal needs to pass. Passage of Cruz’s legislation would risk splitting what administration officials insist is a united front among the U.S. and its European allies on punishing Russia if it invades.