North Carolina deputy makes frantic 911 call after shooting

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An audio recording shows that an off-duty North Carolina sheriff’s deputy had a frantic conversation with a 911 operator after fatally shooting a Black man last weekend. The deputy was heard saying the pedestrian jumped on his vehicle and broke the windshield. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash can then be heard becoming more agitated while telling the operator that “there’s tons of cars and people gathering.” Fayetteville police said Monday that a preliminary investigation determined Jason Walker ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle Saturday. Protesters have disputed the police department’s account of what happened.