Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph’s death; 2nd man charged

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis has been captured in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges. A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Cornelius Smith on first-degree murder and other charges in Dolph’s death, the Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney’s Office said. Smith was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Dolph’s killing. He’s being held without bond. Separately, the U.S. Marshals Service said 23-year-old Justin Johnson was arrested Tuesday, after a murder warrant was issued for him earlier this month. Dolph was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular Memphis cookie shop on Nov. 17.