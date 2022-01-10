Voting rights groups worry Biden’s Ga. speech comes too late

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden in recent days has singled out the protection of voting rights in the U.S. as a top priority. He’s heading to Georgia with the vice president on Tuesday afternoon to help cement that point. But civil rights activists are afraid it may already be too late. While in Atlanta, Biden will visit Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit. Biden isn’t expected to announce new executive action on voting rights, and major civil rights groups say they need action, not another speech.