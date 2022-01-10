Neighbors say N Korea has fired possible missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Japan say North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the North’s eastern sea.. The launch comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn’t immediate say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and Defense Ministry said the North Korean weapon was possibly a ballistic missile, but didn’t immediately provide more details.