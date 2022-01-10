Parts of New England to see extreme cold, closures this week

By MARK PRATT and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The New England states are bracing for extreme cold that is already closing some schools and threatening the power grid this week. Boston, the state’s largest public school district, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. National Weather Service forecasters say the high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8. A Maine power company is also advising customers take steps in advance of the temperature drop in that state.