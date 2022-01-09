West African regional leaders impose new sanctions on Mali

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and KRISTA LARSON

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders have imposed new sanctions on Mali that suspend most commerce and financial aid to the country. Mali’s military rulers have said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding elections next month as promised. The sanctions mark the steepest consequences for Mali to date and include land and air border closures with other countries belonging to the regional bloc known as ECOWAS. The announcement was made in a statement released after a day-long meeting in Ghana’s capital. Kabore said Sunday that plan “is of concern to the entire West African region.”