South Africa’s ruling party marks birthday amid divisions

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, is to celebrate its 110th anniversary this weekend amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw it perform dismally in local government elections last year. The anniversary event, to take place in the country’s northern Limpopo province on Saturday, comes days after a state-backed judicial investigation revealed how some of the party’s top officials had benefited from corruption. The ANC remains divided between those backing President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also president of the party, and those loyal to former President Jacob Zuma, who has been embroiled in legal battles since he left office in 2018.