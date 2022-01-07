Nevada Republicans boo Heller over past with Trump at debate

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The challenges facing former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller as he runs for Nevada governor were on full display on Thursday at the first gubernatorial debate leading up the June 2022 Republican primary election. Heller was booed multiple times over claims about his conservative track record and relationship with former President Donald Trump. Heller has tacked rightward on issues such as election policy and immigration throughout the primary campaign. But Republican activists continue to remember his opposition to Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the resulting enmity between Heller and the former president.