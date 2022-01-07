Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child’s death. Court records show Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday. Maliyah Bass had been playing in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22, 2020, when she went missing. A day later, a jogger spotted her body in Brays Bayou about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home. Police arrested the 22-year-old Ervin and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Travion Thompson, and charged them both with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Thompson is set to appear in court next week.