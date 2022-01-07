Austrian Chancellor Nehammer tests positive for COVID

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s office says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after apparently being infected by a member of his security team. The chancellery said Friday that Nehammer currently has no symptoms and is working from quarantine at home. It said that he has received three vaccine shots, and that his wife and children tested negative. Nehammer, who had tested negative on Wednesday, appears to have been infected on Wednesday evening by a member of his security team who later tested positive. On Thursday, the chancellor participated in a meeting at which officials decided to tighten restrictions, then attended a news conference.