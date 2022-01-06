Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:25 AM

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” But there was a decrease in the number of new deaths recorded. “Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. He said the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays. The U.N. health agency, in its weekly report on the pandemic, said the weekly count amounted to 9,520,488 new cases.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content