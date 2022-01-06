Judge rejects torture claims by Islamic State defendant

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that incriminating statements made by a British national charged with a significant role in the torture and beheading of hostages held by the Islamic State group can be used against him at trial. El Shafee Elsheikh sought to have statements admitting his role in the scheme tossed out; he claimed they were obtained through torture. But a federal judge in Alexandria ruled this week that his claims were unsupported by testimony taken during a three-day hearing last year. Elsheikh is one of four British nationals dubbed “the Beatles” by their captors because of their English accents. A co-defendant, Alexanda Kotey, has pleaded guilty and will receive a life sentence.