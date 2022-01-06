Hollywood reacts to the death of Peter Bogdanovich

By The Associated Press

Tributes to Peter Bogdanovich poured in following the death of the filmmaker, writer, critic and film historian. Bogdanovich, whose films included “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday at the age of 82. Among those who paid their respects were Francis Ford Coppola, Tatum O’Neal and Guillermo del Toro. O’Neal, who starred in “Paper Moon” and won an Oscar for the film, called Bogdanovich “my heaven and earth.” Del Toro called him “a champion of cinema.” Coppola said he was “devastated.”