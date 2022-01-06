Skip to Content
Airbnb will change process to fight discrimination in Oregon

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Business Writer

Soon, Airbnb hosts in Oregon will only see the initials of some prospective renters, not their full names. It’s a move designed to prevent hosts from discriminating against people who they think might be Black based on their name. The initials-only policy takes effect Jan. 31 and will last for at least two years. It will only apply to customers in Oregon. The change stems from a discrimination lawsuit that was filed in 2017 by three Black women in Oregon. Airbnb settled the case in 2019.

