10 bodies left in front of Mexican governor’s office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Assailants have left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the governor’s office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas. The bodies were crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn Thursday near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas. Gov. David Monreal said he was beginning work when he got word of the grisly discovery. The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been battling for control in the state. Zacatecas is a key transit point for drugs, especially the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, moving north to the U.S. border.