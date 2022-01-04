Global shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher despite worries about rising numbers of cases of the coronavirus. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain are rising in early trading, while U.S. futures are also gaining. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% in Tokyo’s first trading day of 2022. Among the gainers were Toyota and Sony. Shares rose in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong but edged lower in Shanghai. Worries are growing about an inevitable surge in infections in Asia, with reported detections of the faster spreading omicron. Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande announced it had been ordered to demolish a resort.