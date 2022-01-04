Armani cancels men’s Milan show, Paris haute couture

ROME (AP) — Designer Giorgio Armani is cancelling his men’s fashion show in Milan this month and his Prive haute couture show in Paris because of soaring coronavirus cases in Europe. The decision makes Armani the first major designer to pull out of the Milan men’s previews for fall/winter 2022-23 scheduled for Jan. 14-18. In a statement, the fashion house said the decision was “made with great regret and following careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation.” Milan’s fashion council had announced last month that 22 brands, from Armani to Zegna, would be staging live runway shows, with just nine opting for digital presentations.