Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — An official with the international coalition in Iraq says two armed drones have been shot down at the Baghdad airport. There were no reports of damage or injuries. Monday’s attack coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general at the Baghdad airport. The incident was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. An official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq says the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones.” The system protects American installations in Iraq.