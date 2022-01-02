Egypt pushes for calm after flare-up in Gaza hostilities

By ILAN BEN ZION and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Egyptian officials are pushing for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May. The Egyptian efforts on Sunday come a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in the Gaza Strip. Egyptian officials are calling on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to stop their actions seen by Israel as “provocative,” and for Israel to accelerate “arrangements” agreed upon as part of the cease-fire. That’s according to an Egyptian diplomat with knowledge of the ongoing efforts.