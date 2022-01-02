2 missing in huge Colorado fire as investigation continues

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through what was left. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles, leaving nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed in suburbs between Denver and Boulder. The inferno broke out Thursday, unusually late in the year following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow. Experts say those conditions, along with high winds, helped the fire spread. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says authorities are pursuing a number of tips. The sheriff refused to give details Sunday, including whether he thought the fire was arson.