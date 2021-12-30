EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

By TALI ARBEL and PAUL WISEMAN

Associated Press

The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that’s cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year’s plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Airlines weren’t spared from the spread of the omicron variant, and bad weather took a toll. Here’s a look at the forces that have mucked up flights for thousands of people this holiday season, and what could happen over the next few weeks.