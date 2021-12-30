Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. The Census Bureau estimates that starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second. The U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022. The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.