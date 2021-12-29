Federal government approves California’s Medicaid overhaul

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents. The decision among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Starting with the new year Saturday, California will among other things expand what had been a limited “whole person care pilot program” to eligible Medi-Cal members statewide. Medi-Cal covers one of every three Californians, more than half of school-age children, half of births in California, and more than two of every three patient days in long-term care facilities.