Tutu’s family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

By FAZLUR PHILLIPS

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN (AP) — Desmond Tutu’s family members have gathered at his Cape Town home in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. Tutu’s wife Leah was joined Tuesday at the home by the couple’s four children, grandchildren and other relatives. His funeral is on Saturday.