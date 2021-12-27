Lebanon’s president calls for an end to government paralysis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has called for an end to an 11-week deadlock that has prevented the government from convening, further undermining state institutions in the country amid an economic meltdown. President Michel Aoun implicitly blamed his powerful ally Hezbollah for preventing the government from convening but didn’t name the Shiite group in his Monday speech. Aoun also listed a litany of other obstructions that have derailed necessary legislation and reforms, criticizing his longtime rival Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri but also without naming him. The government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not been able to meet since Oct. 12 after Hezbollah and allies demanded the removal of the lead judge investigating the massive explosion at the Beirut port last year.