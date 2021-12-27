Evangelicals a rising force inside Argentine prisons

By GERMAN DE LOS SANTOS and RODRIGO ABD

Associated Press

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Evangelical pastors have become increasingly influential inside Argentine prisons, especially in Santa Fe province. Officials there say about 40% of inmates live in cellblocks run on evangelical rules. Those units are much like those in the rest of the prison, but safer and calmer. And there’s the frequent sound of prayer and hymns. Violating rules against fighting, smoking, using alcohol or drugs can get an inmate kicked back into the normal prison. Researchers say that as in other Latin American countries, the spread of evangelical faith in Argentina has taken root especially in the most vulnerable sectors, including inmates.