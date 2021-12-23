‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility

By JAMES ANDERSON and MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists. A U.S. Bureau of Prisons inmate database shows 79-year-old Theodore Kaczynski has been moved to the bureau’s Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina. He’s serving life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in 1998 to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country. The Harvard-trained mathematician had railed against the effects of advanced technology.