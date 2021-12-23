Turkish court once again extends philanthropist’s jail term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has again ruled to keep businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala behind bars, despite a decision from Europe’s democracy and human rights-promoting body to initiate a rare disciplinary process against Turkey for failing to release him. In a routine monthly review of his case on Thursday, a panel of judges ruled for an extension of Kavala’s detention, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Last month the Council of Europe said it was starting infringement proceedings against Turkey for failing to comply with European Court of Human Rights rulings that called for his release. Kavala, 64, has been in jail for more than four years without having been convicted of a crime.