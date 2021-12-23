Turkey, Qatar to discuss Kabul airport plans with Taliban

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run agency says a joint Turkish and Qatari delegation is traveling to Afghanistan to discuss plans for their two countries’ companies to run Kabul’s international airport in a partnership. Anadolu Agency said officials from Turkey and Qatar met in Doha this week to coordinate details of the plan and were scheduled to travel to Kabul on Thursday for talks with Afghanistan’s interim government which has yet to agree to the plan. NATO-member Turkey, which has historic and cultural ties to Afghanistan, managed and protected Kabul’s airport for six years until U.S. and other NATO forces left Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.