Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:24 AM

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has tentatively committed to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached Thursday after all-night negotiations, the country would use gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. The government plans an assessment of whether Belgium’s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. A political commitment to phase out nuclear energy in Belgium dates back to 2003. But successive waffled on sealing the deal. The anti-nuclear Greens are part of the current governing coalition and insist on seeing action taken. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content