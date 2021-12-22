US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by rising worries about the rapid spread of the new omicron virus. The third and final look at the performance of the gross domestic product, the nation’s total output of goods and services, was up slightly from last month’s estimate of 2.1% third quarter growth. The third quarter performance followed much more rapid growth of 6.3% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the second quarter. The emergence of the delta varian in the summer was blamed for much of the third quarter slowdown.