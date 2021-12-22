Turkey: US diplomat arrested, allegedly sold fake passport

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working for the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon for allegedly providing a fake passport to a Syrian national. The Anadolu Agency said Wednesday that the suspect, identified by his initials D.J.K., was detained at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11, and was later arrested on suspicion of selling the forged passport to the Syrian national for $10,000. The U.S. Embassy in Ankara would not comment on the report. There was also no immediate comment from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.