Intel apologizes for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Intel Corp. has apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand attacked by state media over the region where authorities are accused of widespread abuses. The company, in a statement on its social media account, said the reference to Xinjiang in a letter sent to suppliers was aimed at complying with U.S. regulations. Washington has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang over complaints about mass detentions there of mostly Muslim minorities, forced abortions and other abuses. The Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, called the Intel “arrogant and vicious.”