Guinea’s 2008 coup leader returns home from exile

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The man who led a 2008 coup in Guinea has returned to the West African nation after more than a decade in exile. Moussa “Dadis” Camara arrived Wednesday on a commercial flight to Conakry. The 57-year-old former coup leader took exile in Burkina Faso after he survived an assassination attempt carried out by one of his bodyguards in 2009. Guinea’s elected president had long sought to block Camara’s return, fearing it could stoke political turmoil. President Alpha Conde, however, was ousted from power in a September coup. Guinea’s new military junta in power then allowed Camara’s return. His time in power was marked by a stadium massacre that left at least 157 people dead.