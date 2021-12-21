Football, reality competition conclusions dominate TV

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers were in the mood for competition last week. NFL football games were the traditional venue, with four prime-time contests hitting the Nielsen’s company of the 20 most popular shows last week. As is typical, NBC’s Sunday night game did the best. Season finales for reality shows ‘The Voice,’ ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Masked Singer’ all did well in the ratings. The Fox broadcast network won the ratings competition in prime time last week and in cable, Fox News Channel took the crown. ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ had another week atop the ratings for the network evening news shows.