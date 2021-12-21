Father of kidnapped missionaries is grateful they’re free

HART, Mich. (AP) — The father of four Christian missionaries from Michigan who escaped from kidnappers in Haiti is expressing gratitude and says they’re in good shape. Two more family members were also kidnapped but were released a few weeks ago. They’re associated with Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, about 190 miles northwest of Detroit. A church elder, Ron Marks, read a statement from Ray Noecker, whose wife Cheryl and five of their children were kidnapped in October. They were in Haiti on behalf of Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. Seventeen people were abducted on Oct. 16, shortly after visiting an orphanage. Five were eventually released, leaving the 12 who escaped.