DOJ says inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has reversed its own legal opinion and will now allow federal inmates released on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic to not return to prison. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement comes Tuesday after months of pressure on the Biden administration from criminal justice groups, lawmakers and other advocates who had argued the Justice Department’s prior finding was unfair and unjust. Thousands of inmates were released as part of the effort to ease pandemic conditions as long as they met certain criteria, including they were not likely a danger to others.